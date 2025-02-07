AgNet News Hour Friday, 02-07-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the recent Senate Agriculture Committee hearing titled ‘Perspectives from the Field, Farmer and Rancher Views on the Agricultural Economy Part One.’

Key witnesses included American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall and National Farmers Union President Rob LaRue, who testified on the urgent need for a modernized farm bill and the widespread challenges faced by farmers and ranchers, such as rising input costs, access to operating loans, and the necessity of crop insurance.

The episode also highlights the lack of representation for fruit and vegetable specialty crops in the hearing and delves into the critical importance of supporting young and new farmers to sustain the agricultural industry.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.