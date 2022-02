Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers organic produce sales topping $9 Billion in 2021, the work being done to establish a federal definition of biostimulants, also details on how to stay compliant with COVID 19 injury reporting and paid sick leave. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

