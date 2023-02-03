AgNet News Hour: Friday, 02-03-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show features the latest information on California’s snowpack and a report on how a southern California grower overcame challenges with the lemon market. We’ve also got an interview with Geoff Vanden Heuvel from the California Milk Producers Council about how the recent storms have impacted pumping in the Delta. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West