Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the concerns of the “close contact” definition in the permanent COVID protocols, the goal of the Produce Safety Alliance, and Duarte’s personal perspective on WOTUS. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor