AgNet News Hour Friday, 01-24-25

In today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the reintroduction of the Foreign Adversary Risk Management Act (FARMS Act) by Senators Tommy Tuberville and John Fetterman. This bipartisan bill aims to scrutinize and manage foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural land, processing, packaging, and shipping chains to ensure food security and national security. Key points highlighted include past issues in North Dakota involving Chinese companies purchasing land near military bases and the role of the Secretary of Agriculture in the Committee on Foreign Investments. The conversation also touches on potential conflicts with private property rights and the broader implications of the bill on U.S. sovereignty and individual freedoms.

Dr. David Magana, a Senior Analyst at Rabobank, discussed the US potato market, noting that the 2022 crop was historically low due to drought and high input costs, leading to high prices. Production rebounded in 2023, causing prices to drop, and remained similar in 2024. Mexico surpassed Canada as the largest export market for US fresh potatoes, but potential tariffs could impact this. Jello potatoes and specialty varieties are growing, while the food service share declined to 53% in 2024. Imports, mainly from Canada, account for 10-15% of US consumption. Sustainability and efficiency are key for growers due to low spot prices. For 2025, steady supplies and similar prices are expected, despite potential macroeconomic challenges.

Cassie Reeser, Technical Service Manager for UPL, discusses early season diseases in almonds that growers should be vigilant about, including anthracnose, bacterial spot, brown rot, jacket rot, leaf blight, scab, and shot hole. Cassie emphasizes the importance of knowing your orchard, being proactive, and highlights UPL’s new Frac Group 52 fungicide, Axios, which offers a brand-new mode of action. Axios provides effective control of major almond diseases, helps with resistance management, and offers flexibility for growers with minimal residue issues.

We also report on the confirmation hearing for Brooke Rollins, President Trump’s pick for Agriculture Secretary.

