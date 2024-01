AgNet News Hour, Friday, 01-19-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. Today’s show includes new storage and handling guides for walnut retailers and industry professionals and the Integrative Center for Alternative Meat and Protein has launched at UC Davis. Tune in for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

