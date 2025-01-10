AgNet News Hour Friday, 01-10-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the ongoing Southern California wildfires, highlighting their tragic impact on lives and property. The conversation includes contrasting views from President-elect Donald Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom on the causes of the fires. The show focuses on the broader implications of wildfires for California’s agricultural sector, detailing the effects on crops, livestock, and water resources. The hosts emphasize the need for better wildfire management and agricultural practices, including the use of livestock for grazing to reduce wildfire fuel.

Lorrie talks with Chris Galen, Senior Vice President of Membership Services and Governance at the National Milk Producers Federation, who discusses the upcoming Trump administration’s focus on extending tax cuts, border control, and potential tariffs. He highlighted concerns for the dairy industry, particularly the lack of a visa program for full-time foreign workers. Galen noted the potential impact of mass deportations on dairy farms and meatpacking plants. Looking ahead to 2025, he predicted stable milk prices and production growth, despite challenges from bird flu outbreaks. He also emphasized the importance of the H-2A visa program for seasonal agricultural labor, noting a 2% increase in certified positions for fiscal year 2024.

Sabrina interviews newly elected Congressman Adam Gray of California’s 13th congressional district. They discuss his foundational role in creating the California Problem Solvers Caucus and his hopes of fostering bipartisan collaboration at the national level. Gray emphasizes key areas he aims to work on, including the farm bill, water supply improvement, and healthcare professional shortages in the San Joaquin Valley. Gray expresses his commitment to delivering results for his constituents while changing the political dynamics in Washington D.C.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.