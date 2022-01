Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering CCA’s providing critical insight to help farmers maximize potential also staying focused on better water management despite recent rainfall, and an increase in planted acreages shows cover crops are becoming more popular. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.