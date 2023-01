Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Census of Ag questionnaires lining up with ARMS survey, strengthening organic enforcement rule changes certification responsibilities, and how the LandFlex program and help dairy farmers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor