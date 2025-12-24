AgNet News Hour: Farming, Freight & Market Reality

On this Christmas Eve “Best Of” episode of the AgNet News Hour, host Nick Papagni, the “Ag Meter”. sits down with Nick Foglio of Foglio Commodities for a candid, wide-ranging conversation on the real challenges facing agriculture today. Foglio breaks down weak hay and alfalfa markets, low milk prices, lost export demand, and the tough financial decisions farmers must make to stay afloat. The discussion also dives into water uncertainty, land conversion, generational farming pressures, and why automation must deliver immediate returns to work for family farms.

One of the most eye-opening segments focuses on the freight crisis, where ultra-low trucking rates, unsafe licensing practices, and underregulated operators are driving down margins and raising serious safety concerns across agriculture. This episode delivers unfiltered insight from someone operating on both the farming and transportation sides of the industry. A must-listen for growers, dairymen, and anyone who wants to understand what’s really shaping the future of agriculture.

