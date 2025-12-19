AgNet News Hour: Alexandra Duarte on California Agriculture, Water Policy, and the Future of Farming

In today’s AgNet News Hour, Nick Papagni and Lori Boyer sit down with Alexandra Duarte, almond grower and candidate for California State Senate District 4, to discuss the challenges facing rural communities, water management, and the future of agriculture. Duarte shares her campaign vision, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure, state and federal collaboration, and empowering the next generation of farmers. The episode also features an interview with Leslie Hickle and Eamonn Keogh from Farm Sense, showcasing innovative AI-driven solutions for real-time pest management in orchards.

Alexandra Duarte: Fighting for Rural Communities and Agriculture

Alexandra Duarte has spent decades in agriculture and understands firsthand the pressures on California’s farmers. On the campaign trail, she’s heard consistent concerns from sheriffs, educators, and local business owners: high costs of water and energy, staffing shortages, and limited rural resources. Duarte argues that California doesn’t have a water shortage, but rather a “Sacramento problem”, and she’s committed to working with both state and federal agencies to solve these challenges.

Duarte highlights her strong relationships in Washington, including ties through her husband, former Congressman John Duarte, as a key asset for navigating agricultural policy. She plans to prioritize water management, infrastructure, and natural resources in rural communities, ensuring funding from Sacramento benefits the Central Valley, not just coastal regions. She also stresses the importance of supporting young farmers, promoting agricultural education through FFA and 4-H programs, and encouraging more farmers and business leaders to step into political roles.

Farm Sense: AI Technology for Smarter Farming

Following the main interview, the show turns to innovation in the field with Leslie Hickle and Eamonn Keogh of Farm Sense. Their AI-powered sensors provide real-time data on orchard pests, including navel orangeworm and codling moth, enabling growers to optimize treatment timing and reduce chemical use. With pricing comparable to traditional sticky traps and environmentally conscious benefits like reduced CO2 emissions, Farm Sense is helping farmers save money, improve efficiency, and move toward more organic practices.

Growers can monitor pest populations via mobile devices, customize treatments based on life stage analysis, and reduce unnecessary labor. Hickle and Keogh emphasize that technology like this is critical as farming evolves, particularly in the era of AI and automation.

Looking Ahead: Agriculture, Automation, and Small Business

The conversation also touches on the broader challenges facing farmers and small businesses, including labor shortages, minimum wage pressures, and automation. Duarte and the AgNet team highlight the need for ROI-focused solutions that help small farms remain competitive, while new technology and delivery trends are reshaping rural economies. They also explore the role of consumers in supporting small businesses over large corporations, emphasizing sustainability and local community impact.

