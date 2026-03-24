Nick Karavidas

The global wine industry is facing one of the most disruptive periods in modern history—and this exclusive conversation, conducted by “the Ag Meter”, Nick Papagni, sat with veteran winemaker Nicholas Karavidas, whom delivers a front-row look at what’s really happening.

With more than 45 years of experience, Karavidas brings unmatched perspective to a rapidly changing industry—one he describes as a “perfect storm” of economic, cultural, and global forces.

A Perfect Storm Hits Wine

During the interview with “the Ag Meter”, Papagni, Karavidas explains that the challenges facing wine aren’t coming from just one direction.

Wine consumption has declined, particularly among younger consumers, as post-pandemic lifestyles shift toward health and wellness. The lingering “COVID hangover” has changed how people think about alcohol, reinforced by global health messaging and trends like GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

The result: consumers aren’t necessarily gone—but they are drinking differently.

Global Oversupply Meets Market Reality

Karavidas also highlights a major imbalance in global wine production. While California has historically stayed relatively balanced, the broader market tells another story.

The European Union produces far more wine than the U.S., supported by heavy subsidies. That imbalance has pushed imports to over 42% of wine on U.S. shelves, placing enormous pressure on domestic growers.

As discussed in the Ag Meter interview, tariffs often dominate headlines—but they are only one piece of a much larger cost structure that includes subsidies, fees, and trade policies.

Vineyard Losses and a Looming Shortage

One of the most eye-opening moments in the conversation with the Ag Meter is Karavidas’ warning about what’s happening on the ground in California.

Growers have removed between 100,000 and 150,000 acres of vineyards in just a few years. Production has dropped from 4.2 million tons in 2022 to potentially 2.2 million tons today.

And while oversupply has been the recent concern, Karavidas predicts a dramatic shift ahead.

A “whiplash effect” is coming—where reduced production leads to shortages, particularly in white wines in the near term and red wines within the next two years. That could mean higher prices and tighter supply across the market.

Innovation Is Reshaping the Future

Despite the challenges, Karavidas remains optimistic. In his conversation with the Ag Meter, he points to innovation as a key driver of the industry’s future.

Non-alcoholic and low-alcohol wines

Ready-to-drink wine-based beverages

Single-serve packaging for convenience and accessibility

These emerging categories are helping wineries adapt to modern consumers who want flexibility without commitment.

Competing in a New World

As discussed in the interview, wine is now competing with more than just beer and spirits. Cannabis, shifting social habits, and the influence of social media are all reshaping consumer behavior.

At the same time, technology is accelerating change. Karavidas sees AI and data-driven tools as opportunities—not threats—helping producers make smarter, faster decisions in an increasingly complex market.

A Message to the Industry—and Consumers

Karavidas leaves listeners of the interview with the Ag Meter, Nick Papagni, with a clear message:

Support wine—and enjoy it your way.

That includes trying non-alcoholic options, exploring new formats, and removing the intimidation that often surrounds wine culture.

“Avoid the rules,” he says. “Find what you love and enjoy it.”

Listen to the Full Interview

This powerful conversation between Nick Papagni (the Ag Meter) and Nicholas Karavidas goes far deeper into global trade, vineyard strategy, and what’s next for California wine.

👉 If you care about agriculture, farming, or the future of wine, this is a must-listen interview.

Wine Industry at a Crossroads: Crisis, Comeback & What’s Next

How to Contact Nicholas Karavidas

Have questions or want to connect directly with Nicholas Karavidas?

Karavidas works with growers, wineries, and industry professionals across the U.S. and internationally.