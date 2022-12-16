Ag Groups to Receive More Than $200 Million to Expand U.S. Export Markets

More than 60 agricultural groups are receiving funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help expand export markets. USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) is awarding $202.7 million to nonprofit organizations, cooperatives, and trade groups. The assistance is being provided through the Market Access Program (MAP) and the Foreign Market Development (FMD) Program.

“In this unique public-private partnership, USDA and the American agricultural industry are working together to expand markets for high-quality, American-made farm and food products worldwide,” FAS Administrator Daniel Whitley said in a press release. “With industry matching funds, federal investments in these market development programs not only increase agricultural export revenue and volume, but also improve farm income and strengthen the U.S. economy.”

Investment in foreign export markets through the MAP and FMD programs has been found to be extremely valuable, according to a study from IHS Markit. The MAP and FMD programs contribute $45 billion in economic output and $22.3 billion in gross domestic product on an annual basis. Program participants generally average more than $2.50 in contributions for every $1 received through the programs.

“FAS works hard every day to expand international markets for U.S. farm and food products, to break down trade barriers, and to assist America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers with the resources they need to reach consumers around the world,” said Whitley. “U.S. agricultural exports reached a record-high $196.4 billion in fiscal year 2022, supporting an estimated 1.2 million jobs.”

FAS is providing $175.6 million to 67 organizations through MAP initial fiscal year 2023 funding. Funds will be used to support marketing and promotion activities, technical assistance, and market research. Groups will also use the funding to support trade fair and exhibit participation. A total of $27.1 million is being allocated through the FMD program, to fund the efforts of 20 trade organizations representing ag producers.

