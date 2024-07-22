Adverse Weather and Flooding Take a Toll on Monterey Crop Values

According to the latest Monterey County Crop Report, adverse weather and flooding took a toll on crop values last year. The 2023 report shows a 6.1 percent decline in crop values from the previous year, with a total production value of $4.35 billion. Crop values were impacted by market demand and labor challenges. However, the decrease was mainly due to severe flooding in January and March, and below-average temperatures.

Extensive flooding damaged over 20,000 acres of farmland, and the cool weather in spring and summer further delayed crop growth. “Impact to commodities from the weather were tempered to some extent by market demand for the high value crops produced in our region,” Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner Juan Hidalgo said in the report.

Despite a decline of 5.7 percent in value, strawberries remained the top crop at nearly $904 million, followed by leaf lettuce and head lettuce. Overall, vegetable crop value declined by 7.9 percent, while fruit and nuts decreased by 3.5 percent. However, some perennial crops that were less affected by inclement weather saw improved crop values. Winegrape value increased by 12 percent over 2022. Seed crops along with livestock and poultry also saw increases in value.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West