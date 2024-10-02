$5 Million in Grants for Fish Research Projects

Chinook Swimming up a stream.

DepositPhotos image

The Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) have announced a $5 million funding opportunity for research on key fish species. The grants will support studies on Chinook salmon, rainbow trout, green sturgeon, white sturgeon, and Delta smelt in the Central Valley and Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

This funding, available in fiscal year 2025 (pending budget approval), aims to gather information that improves decision-making models for fish recovery strategies. Eligible projects include field and lab studies that focus on fish growth, survival rates, movement, and population size, among other factors.

Researchers are encouraged to apply for these competitive grants, with applications being evaluated based on their potential to achieve specific research outcomes.

For more details and application requirements, visit grants.gov and search for “Central Valley Project Fish Information Needs” or use opportunity number R24AS00329.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.