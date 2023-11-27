2023 Irrigation and Water Management Survey Underway

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has initiated the 2023 Irrigation and Water Management Survey by mailing survey codes to selected irrigators nationwide, encouraging online responses to compile a comprehensive dataset on irrigation activities and water use in American farms, ranches, and horticultural operations. The survey, linked to the 2022 Census of Agriculture, aims to support the USDA’s promotion of efficient irrigation practices and long-term sustainability of water resources. The deadline for all responses, either through the USDA NASS Online Respondent Portal or paper questionnaires, is February 15, 2024. Responding to the Irrigation and Water Management Survey is legally required under Title 7 USC 2204(g) Public Law 105-113, which also ensures confidentiality and statistical use of the data. Results of the survey are set for release on November 14, 2024, at www.nass.usda.gov.

“This survey is an opportunity to provide data that will influence policy decisions that have a tremendous impact on the industry for years to come,” NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer said in a press release. “I strongly encourage all farmers, no matter how large or small their operation, to promptly complete and return their questionnaire. This is your opportunity to share your voice, uplift the value and showcase the uniqueness of American agriculture.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West