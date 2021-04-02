2021 CCGGA Annual Meeting Scheduled for May 12 in Tulare

The 2021 annual meeting of the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association (CCGGA) will be held next month as an in-person event in Tulare. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 12 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare beginning with a continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m. The event is being coordinated with Agri-Center staff to ensure that all COVID safety measures will be in place, including mask requirements and social distancing.

Breakout sessions for ginners or growers will begin at 8:40 a.m. and discussions will cover multiple topics for each group. The rest of the event will feature information on the marketplace for California cotton, a look at national policy affecting the industry, as well as updates on regulatory and legislation issues. Attendance is free, but registration will be required.

Listen to the radio report below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West