The California Kitchen: Chef Albert’s Simple Quarantine Alfredo

Chef Albert's Simple Quarantine Alfredo

In today’s California Kitchen, learn to cook Chef Albert’s Simple Quarantine Alfredo with The Untamed Chef, Albert J. Hernandez.

Here is what you will need:

  • 3 T Vegetable Oil
  • 2 T Fresh Garlic
  • 3 TT S+P
  • 2 T Cajun Season
  • 2 C Prawns
  • 1/4 C White Wine
  • 1 C Heavy Cream
  • 1 /2 C Parmesan Cheese
  • 1/4 C White Cheddar
  • 3 T Water
  • TT S+P
For this and many more of these recipes visit:
www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show:
www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on:
Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777