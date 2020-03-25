The California Kitchen: Chef Albert’s Simple Quarantine Alfredo

In today’s California Kitchen, learn to cook Chef Albert’s Simple Quarantine Alfredo with The Untamed Chef, Albert J. Hernandez.
Here is what you will need:
- 3 T Vegetable Oil
- 2 T Fresh Garlic
- 3 TT S+P
- 2 T Cajun Season
- 2 C Prawns
- 1/4 C White Wine
- 1 C Heavy Cream
- 1 /2 C Parmesan Cheese
- 1/4 C White Cheddar
- 3 T Water
- TT S+P
