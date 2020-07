The National Cotton Council (NCC) has also taken action to help expand the coverage of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). As the U.S. Department of Agriculture reviews and updates the commodities that are eligible for CFAP, NCC Vice President of Washington Operations, Reece Langley described their work to hopefully get more eligibility for cotton producers.

Listen to the radio report below.

