Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including a report with all the details on the Almond Board of California’s upcoming virtual workshop, farmers gaining financial relief through the Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program, and how Butte County is staying ahead of crime with SmartWater CSI. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.