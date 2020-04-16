Staying Ahead of Ag Crime in Butte County

All of the springtime activity on farms and ranches often brings added concern for ag theft and rural crime. Butte County Farm Bureau Executive Director, Colleen Cecil said their work with the local sheriff’s department in bringing SmartWater CSI to the area has provided some added security for farmers in the area.

“We have also encouraged neighboring counties to do that. So, we think that we are really bringing a public awareness through the north state to rural crime,” Cecil noted. “Hopefully the message is getting back to the criminals that they need to stay away from our farms and ranches because there’s a good likelihood that they will get caught.”

Listen to the report below.

Farm & Ranch Headlines ~ 04.16.2020

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West