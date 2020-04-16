Almond Update: ‘In The Orchard’ Workshop Still Happening, Virtually

COVID-19 restrictions are causing educational opportunities for growers to be postponed or canceled, but that’s not phasing the Almond Board of California. ABC’s Senior Manager of Field Outreach and Education Tom Devol said they are moving forward with their ‘In The Orchard’ series, now in virtual form. Devol said the webinar will have essential information on irrigation, yields, pressure bombs, and will the virtual aspect will create some opportunities for participants.

Almond Update ~ 04.16.2020

