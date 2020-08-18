The California Cotton Industry Research Committee (CCIRC) has sent out requests for proposals seeking research projects that pertain to the cotton industry. The deadline to submit a research proposal is Monday, August 24. The CCIRC is comprised of representatives from the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association (CCGGA), California Cotton Alliance, along with the Cotton Incorporated: State Support Committee. The projects will be reviewed by the committee on Tuesday, September 8. CCGGA President and CEO Roger Isom explained that there are several areas of emphasis that the industry is looking to address with the research proposals.

Cotton Industry Seeking Research Proposals

