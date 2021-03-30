A zero-maintenance method for growing houseplants. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There are no-soil and zero maintenance methods for anyone wanting to grow houseplants… growing them hydroponically. And, there are more than a dozen of herbs and plants that can survive without potting soil, and as easily in just a vase full of water. Not only is this dirt-free method pet-friendly and low-maintenance, but it also happens to produce some stunning arrangements.

In order to grow, plants need water, oxygen, nutrients, and some support to keep themselves upright. Traditional houseplants get those last two needs met by soil. But if you ditch the dirt in favor of nutrient-rich water and a bottle-neck vase that supports the stems? Then, presto—you’ve got yourself a soil-free garden.

This method completely eliminates the leading causes of houseplant death: over-and under-watering. Without soil, your plants are also far less likely to face disease or pest problems. Plus, daily maintenance is reduced to a once-a-month water refill.

Zero-Maintenance Method for Growing Houseplants