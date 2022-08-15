On August 1, San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District relaunched the Zero-Emission Ag Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) Voucher Program. The incentive program will cover up to 75 percent of the cost, up to $13,5000, of new zero-emission equipment. President and CEO of Western Agricultural Processors Association, Roger Isom said the program has been immensely popular for producers looking to replace diesel or gasoline-powered equipment. The technology has also grown significantly in scope and ability, to provide farmers with viable replacement alternatives.

“We did a demonstration project with the Air Resources Board about 10 years ago, with the first generation of the electric ATVs. They were big. They were bulky with very little power, and they just didn’t really work. They wouldn’t even last a full eight hours. All of the new generation stuff out there is tremendous,” said Isom. “These things work. They’ll run a full eight-hour shift. They’ve got them now in a four-wheel drive with a 72-volt motor. They’ll pull a little spray wagon. They’ll pull another little bed full of parts and tools. It’s incredibly effective now where the technology is.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Zero-Emission Agricultural UTV Program Immensely Popular and Successful

