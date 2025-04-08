Yuba Grower Named 2024 Rice Consultant of the Year

Yuba City, California’s Gary Dodd was humble and thankful in his remarks to the crowd after being named 2024 Rice Consultant of the Year and receiving the commemorative RCOY jacket from Drew Clark, U.S. Portfolio Marketing Leader, Corteva Agriscience.

Gary Dodd has been named the 2024 Rice Consultant of the Year by Corteva Agriscience and Rice Farming Magazine. Dodd’s journey into agriculture began with a childhood interest in nature, leading him to earn a Bachelor of Science in entomology from the University of California, Davis. He started his career as a field scout with Wilbur-Ellis, working with crops like sugar beets, corn, wheat, and tomatoes.​

Later, Dodd co-founded a spreading business that emphasized strong farmer relationships and effective problem-solving. This business eventually evolved into Grow West. Over time, Dodd focused his expertise exclusively on rice cultivation in California.​

Known for his integrity and character, Dodd has built trust with farmers through honest and direct communication. He believes in providing candid advice, even when it’s not what clients want to hear. Reflecting on his approach, Dodd recalls a farmer appreciating his straightforwardness, saying he valued Dodd’s counsel because he trusted him.​

Dodd’s dedication to the rice industry and his commitment to farmers have earned him this recognition as the 2024 Rice Consultant of the Year.