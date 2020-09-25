Are Yorkshire Pigs Right for Your Farm?

What to know about Yorkshire pigs and if they are right for your farm. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Yorkshire is a common breed of the domestic pig. It’s the American version of the Large White and is actually the most recorded pig breed in the country.

The modern Yorkshire is large, whitish-pink in color, and with erect ears. Most are extremely muscular with a lot of lean meat. A mature pig can weigh anywhere between 400 and 700 pounds, though of course, if you’re only raising Yorkshire for the market, your pigs will not get that large.

One of the best reasons to raise Yorkshire pigs is because the sows are known for being quite good mothers. Another reason for raising them, they grow well in confined or concentrated conditions and each litter is quite large. They are also known for having good back fat and lean meat and an easy going demeanor.

On Monday’s program, I’ll talk about the special considerations to be aware of when raising Yorkshire pigs.

