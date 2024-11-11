Xerces Society’s 2023 Efforts Highlight Pollinator and Habitat Protection

Bumblebee insect on white blooming cherry blossom. Bumblebee insect. The family of bees. Blossoming of whiskey. White flower. The Cherry Orchard. Pollination of trees. Nectar.

The Xerces Society’s 2023 Annual Report outlines the organization’s ongoing work to protect pollinators and improve habitat conservation. With a focus on supporting bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects, Xerces worked alongside farmers to create sustainable solutions that benefit both agriculture and ecosystems.

One of the key achievements was the establishment of thousands of acres of pollinator-friendly habitats. The society partnered with agricultural producers to plant wildflowers, cover crops, and hedgerows, promoting biodiversity and improving soil health. This approach also helps manage pests and supports the resilience of farming operations.

Xerces continued its advocacy for better conservation policies, providing science-based recommendations to lawmakers. Efforts included pushing for pollinator-friendly pesticide regulations and emphasizing the importance of sustainable land management.

The report also highlighted educational outreach, as Xerces trained thousands of farmers and ranchers on practices to protect pollinators. These initiatives reflect a shared goal: ensuring that working lands can remain productive while supporting essential insects that sustain the environment and agriculture alike.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.