The Western Tree Net Association (WTNA) is gearing up for two major events in the coming months. The first is a membership mixer, scheduled for May 12 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Unwind Kitchen and Bar in Chico, California. This gathering offers members a valuable opportunity to network, connect with fellow professionals, and explore the benefits of WTNA membership. Whether you are a new or long-time member, this event is designed to foster community engagement and collaboration within the industry.

Following the mixer, WTNA will host its annual meeting from June 11-13 at the Monterey Convention Center. This three-day event brings together experts, industry leaders, and members for discussions on the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the field. Attendees can look forward to insightful presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities that strengthen professional connections.

According to dietaryguidelines.gov, The Dietary Guidelines for Americans provides advice on what to eat and drink to meet nutrient needs, promote health, and prevent disease. It is developed and written for a professional audience, including policymakers, healthcare providers, nutrition educators, and Federal nutrition program operators. The U.S. Departments of Agriculture (USDA) and Health and Human Services (HHS) work together to update and release the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (Dietary Guidelines) every five years. Each edition of the Dietary Guidelines reflects the current body of nutrition science. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025 is the current edition.

What people eat and drink have an impact on their health. In the U.S., more than half of all adults have one or more preventable chronic diseases, many of which are related to poor diets and not enough physical activity. Given the high rates of chronic disease among Americans, the science that informs the Dietary Guidelines is examined through the lens of health promotion and disease prevention. This means that priority has been placed on studies that examine the relationship between diet and health across all life stages, in men, women and children representative of the U.S. population, who are healthy or at risk of chronic disease. This scientific underpinning makes the Dietary Guidelines relevant to all Americans, and an important tool for health professionals, policy makers, and many other professionals. All Americans, no matter their health status, can benefit from making changes to what they eat and drink to build a healthy diet.

WTNA Gearing Up for Two Major Events