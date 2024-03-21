WRCCA Offering Funding Opportunities to Support the Next Generation of Agronomists

Western Region Certified Crop Advisors (WRCCA) is offering scholarships to students who plan to enter the agricultural workforce. A total of four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to undergraduates. “Those four scholarships go to students in the Arizona/California desert area, the coastal region of California, California northern valley is the third, and the southern valley is the fourth,” said Eryn Wingate, lead agronomist at TriTech Ag Products and WRCCA Executive Board Member.

Applications will be evaluated based on various criteria, including academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, and a commitment to the agricultural sector. Interested students are encouraged to submit their applications by May 10.

“This will be the fifth year that we’re doing these scholarships and it’s been an awesome program,” Wingate noted. “I’ve been a part of reading over the applications, and I’ve been so impressed with the students and all of the work that they are doing.”

Winners of the scholarships will be honored at the Crop Consultant Conference, providing them with valuable networking opportunities and recognition within the agricultural community. WRCCA is committed to fostering talent and empowering future leaders in the ag sector. As part of those efforts, other support opportunities are also available to educators.

“In addition to those student scholarships, we also have four $500 honorariums available for professors who are interested or already providing agronomy-related coursework,” Wingate explained. “They work incredibly hard and deserve that recognition. It is their projects and their enthusiasm that helps bring in the next generation of agriculturalists who are well-rounded and are going to make a big impact on our industry.”

Listen to the interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West