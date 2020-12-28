The Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) will now be partnering with the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) to provide funding support for veteran farming operations. FVC is one of the 12 new and existing veteran and military service organizations that the WWP is partnering with. Funding support for the FVC will be used to directly support the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund. The fund is a small grant program that provides assistance to newly farming veterans with the purchase of a piece of equipment

The FVC is a national non-profit serving nearly 25,000 veterans turned farmers. The funding from the WWP will also support 36 new fellowships, with at least half of them designated for female veterans. The WWP is providing 2021 partners with more than $2.3 million in grants to expand the impact of existing efforts and improve in areas of need.

Listen to the radio report below.

Wounded Warrior Project Partners with Farmer Veteran Coalition

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West