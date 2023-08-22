It’s an ag conference like no other. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The date is set for the 2024 U.S. Worm Farm Conference. More than 50 worm farms from all over the world will meet in Phoenix, AZ next January 11 and 12 at the Arizona Worm Farm for the third annual US Worm Business Conference. The conference will focus on how to start, expand, or perfect Worm composting and waste reduction.

The wholesale price of worms has jumped from $15 per pound in 2020 to an average of more than $45 a pound today. Demand now significantly exceeds supply.

Global climate change, combined with dramatically increased interest in organic waste reduction and a desire to create sustainable, productive soils for agriculture has led to a global shortage of worms and worm products.

Zach Brooks, owner and founder of the Arizona Worm Farm, said, “There has never been a better time to build or expand a Worm Farming business. The world is craving sustainable waste reduction and highly productive organic growing methods. Prices have never been higher and demand has never been greater.”

Worm Farm Conference Dates Set

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.