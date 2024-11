Shutterstock image

World Food Prize week in Iowa culminated in Thursday award of what is considered the “Nobel Prize of Agriculture” to two advocates of plant genetic diversity and global seed banks.

Rod Bain reports.

Coverage of The World Food Prize 2024 Laureate Award Ceremony at the Iowa Capitol. Dr. Geoffrey Hawtin OBE of the U.K. and Canada and Dr. Cary Fowler of the U.S. are the 2024 World Food Prize Laureates for their work to preserve the world’s heritage of seeds.