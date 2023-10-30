World Food Prize Laureate Celebrated

Heidi Kühn of the United States

2023 World Food Prize Laureate for her farmer-focused development model that revitalizes farmland, food security, livelihoods and resilience after devastating conflict. For more than two decades, she has shown more than a million people living in war-torn regions around the world a way forward for restoring peace and prosperity through agriculture.

A non-profit organization leader received major recognition. Rod Bain has more coming up in today’s This Land of Ours report.

From the Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines Thursday evening, World Food Prize Foundation President Terry Bradstad and other dignitaries celebrated the awarding of what is dubbed the Nobel Prize of Agriculture to the 2023 laureate Heidi Kühn.

“After winning her own fight against cancer, Heidi was inspired to create a nonprofit organization, Roots of Peace to battle an insidious cancer of the Earth by replacing the remnants of war with bountiful farmland,” Bradstad said while awarding the prize.

“I believe this is a moment in human history for the removal of a land mine and the planting of a grapevine or tree of life as an act of peace,” Kuhn said during the ceremony.

Also announced that the ceremony by Ambassador Branstad, a change in the World Food Prize award amount. Originally at $250,000, it is now $500,000.

