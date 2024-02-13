World Ag Expo® Kicks Off in Tulare, CA

(International Agri-Center®/World Ag Expo®/Tulare, CA/Feb. 13, 2024) – World Ag Expo® returns live for its 57th show on Tuesday, February 13, in Tulare, California.

The red carpet rolls out on Tuesday for Opening Ceremonies at 8:00 a.m. in the Heritage Complex Banquet Hall. The ceremonial opening will begin with an awards ceremony for Top-10 New Products Winners and “We Believe in Growing” scholarship winners, sponsored by E.M. Tharp. Past World Ag Expo® Show Chairmen, VIPs, and state and local elected officials will be in attendance.

World Ag Expo® seminars kick-off at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and run throughout the three-day show at the Seminar Center on the southeast end of the grounds. Sessions on Dairy, Water, International Trade, and more can be found in classroom style buildings at the corner of U & South Street. The full seminar schedule can be viewed at https://bit.ly/WAE24Seminars.

The WET Center Innovation Pitch Event, hosted by Fresno State’s WET Center, will take place on Wednesday afternoon and will introduce potential customers and World Ag Expo® attendees to new and emerging technologies and innovations. Entertainment including live cooking demonstrations and workshops will take place in the World Ag Women pavilion all three days.

Ride & Drives and live demonstrations will be available throughout the grounds. The WW Livestock Demonstration Pavilion on the east side of Farm Credit Dairy Center will feature reining, livestock handling, cattle pregnancy ultrasounds, and a live cattle auction. A list of exhibitors with interactive options is available at https://bit.ly/WAE24DrivesandDemos.

New products are launched at World Ag Expo® every year, and 2024 is no different. Look for the latest in technology and innovation, and the future of ag from the Top-10 New Product Winners, and many more.

World Ag Expo® and Toyota have partnered again to offer the 2024 World Ag Expo® Toyota Tundra Giveaway. The 2024 giveaway will benefit the Guilds of Valley Children’s Healthcare. Tickets are $5 and will be available for purchase at World Ag Expo® at Gate 12 and the Toyota exhibit space. The drawing will be held on Thursday, February 15, at 3:00 p.m. in the Toyota exhibit space at Gate 2.

Live webcams of World Ag Expo’s® show grounds, powered by HD Relay, can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/WAELiveFeed. Cameras offer views of activity on the grounds, including exhibitors, attendees, and volunteers.

World Ag Expo® attendees can get the latest news, information, and updates about the show by downloading the 2024 mobile app. The free app provides mobile access to the schedule of events, an exhibitor directory, map of the show grounds, food menus, and other visitor resources. The app is available for download by visiting your app store and searching for “World Ag Expo.” For a full schedule of events, more information about the show, or to purchase tickets for the 2024 World Ag Expo®, visit www.WorldAgExpo.org.

To sign up for email updates and discount codes, go to https://bit.ly/WAEEmailList.