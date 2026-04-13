Megan Lausten

Marketing Manager for World Ag Expo

The World Ag Expo continues to raise the bar for agricultural events worldwide—and in a recent interview with “The Ag Meter” host Nick Papagni, sat down with Assistant General Manager Megan Lausten to talk about what made the 2026 show such a standout success and what’s ahead for the future.

From perfect weather to record participation and year-round impact, this conversation offers a behind-the-scenes look at one of agriculture’s most influential gatherings—and why it continues to matter.

A Near-Perfect 2026 Show

The 2026 World Ag Expo delivered on every level. With three full days of sunshine—something not guaranteed in February—the event avoided the challenges seen in 2025, when heavy rain caused flooding across the grounds.

But great weather was only part of the story.

Lausten credited the success to a dedicated team of approximately 25 full-time staff members who work year-round to plan and execute the event. What attendees experience in just three days is the result of months of coordination, logistics, and preparation.

“It’s a whirlwind,” Lausten explained. “There’s so much that goes into those three days, and it goes by so fast.”

Massive Scale, Meticulous Planning

The numbers alone highlight the scale of the event:

1,200+ exhibitors

80 countries represented

Nearly 100,000 attendees

Preparation begins long before the gates open. Large equipment starts arriving two weeks prior, while infrastructure like tents and pavilions begin going up shortly after Thanksgiving. Behind the scenes, around 1,000 volunteers contribute their time—many starting months in advance.

During the show, staff are constantly in motion—supporting exhibitors, assisting attendees, and solving problems in real time to ensure a seamless experience.

More Than Just a Three-Day Event

While the World Ag Expo is the flagship attraction, it’s only one part of what the International Agri-Center offers throughout the year.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the International Agri-Center hosts a wide range of events and programs that serve both the agricultural industry and the local community.

Year-Round Events and Activities

One of the most popular annual events is the California Antique Farm Equipment Show, held each April. This family-friendly event features:

Antique tractor displays

Tractor pulls

Barrel racing

Petting zoo experiences

Vendor markets

In addition, the facility hosts livestock and equestrian events, business meetings, trainings, and fundraisers through its rentals program.

Educating the Next Generation

A cornerstone of the Agri-Center’s mission is education. The Adventures Learning Center and Museum is open year-round and serves as a hub for school tours and public visits.

Here, children and adults alike can learn where their food and fiber come from—an increasingly important message in today’s world.

“A lot of people don’t realize everything that goes into agriculture,” Lausten shared. “It’s really important to teach that.”

Supporting Communities Through Food

One of the most unique—and delicious—aspects of the World Ag Expo is its food.

All food booths are operated by local nonprofit organizations, turning every meal into a way to give back. In recent years, these efforts have collectively raised over $1 million for community groups.

From tri-tip to classic fair favorites, attendees not only enjoy great food—they support meaningful causes.

Opportunities for Exhibitors

For those interested in becoming part of the show, the process starts with reaching out to the World Ag Expo team.

Lausten emphasized that exhibitors are central to the event’s success, and the experienced exhibit sales team works closely with new and returning vendors to ensure a strong fit.

Vendor & General Contact Information:

Looking Ahead: 2027 and a Major Milestone

Excitement is already building for 2027, which will mark the 60th anniversary of the World Ag Expo.

The official dates are set for:

February 9, 10, and 11, 2027

While the event traditionally overlaps with Valentine’s Day, 2027 will fall slightly earlier—offering a unique twist while maintaining its long-standing Tuesday–Thursday schedule.

The team is already exploring ways to make the 60th anniversary celebration unforgettable.

Stay Connected with the International Agri-Center

With events, programs, and opportunities happening year-round, staying connected is key.

Main Website: internationalagricenter.com

World Ag Expo Website: worldagexpo.com

Phone: 559-688-1030

Follow along on social media to keep up with:

Upcoming events

Exhibitor opportunities

Educational programs

Community initiatives

Why You Should Listen to the Full Interview

This conversation between Nick Papagni and Megan Lausten goes far beyond the highlights.

It captures:

The passion behind the people running the show

The real-time challenges and excitement of event execution

The deep community impact of the International Agri-Center

The vision for the future of agriculture’s premier expo

If you care about agriculture, innovation, or community-driven events, this is a must-listen.

World Ag Expo 2026: Inside the Success with Megan Lausten