The second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program opened on September 21. The USDA said CFAP 2 would provide producers with financial assistance that gives them the ability to absorb some of the increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walnut producers again can qualify for assistance through direct payments. California Walnut Commission‘s Assistant Technical Director Abhi Kulkarni said the second round of aid is the same as the first, with one major exception. This round will be based on a growers’ numbers from an entire year rather than just a few months, like payments prior.

Listen to Kulkarni’s full interview.

Working Together: CFAP 2 Begins, Different Financial Calculation

Contact your local Farm Service Agency to apply or get more information at Walnuts.org.

