As part of the ongoing Voices of the Valley series, Western Growers recently brought together industry leaders to highlight the growing impact of women in agriculture. The discussion featured Briana Giampaoli of Live Oak Farms and Kristen Camarena of Bonnie Plants, who shared their experiences, career paths, and perspectives on the future of farming.

The conversation comes at a fitting time, as 2026 has been recognized as the International Year of the Woman Farmer, offering an opportunity to recognize the contributions women make across all areas of agriculture—from the field to leadership roles.

Giampaoli, a fourth-generation farmer in California’s Central Valley, said her path into agriculture was shaped early through hands-on experience in her family’s farming operation. Today, she works in sales but credits her background in food safety and field operations for shaping her understanding of the industry.

Camarena, who did not grow up in agriculture, found her way into the industry through 4-H and later pursued a career that spans multiple commodities. She emphasized the importance of education and outreach, noting that many consumers still lack a basic understanding of how food is produced.

Both women highlighted the importance of telling agriculture’s story. From explaining modern farming practices to addressing misconceptions about sustainability and food safety, they see communication as a critical part of their role.

They also stressed the importance of mentorship and representation. Women are increasingly taking on leadership roles across the industry, from farm operations to technical and regulatory positions. Encouraging the next generation to pursue careers in agriculture remains a top priority.

When asked what advice they would give young women entering the field, both emphasized authenticity and perseverance. Staying true to individual strengths while embracing opportunities in a traditionally male-dominated industry can open doors and create lasting impact.

As agriculture continues to evolve, the voices and leadership of women will play an increasingly important role in shaping a sustainable and resilient future for the industry.