Women in Agribusiness is an organization whose mission is to highlight and empower women in the agribusiness sector. The community spans from farm to retail, with an annual summit attracting around 1100 women to network and learn about the ag economy. The organization aims to make their presence and contributions within agribusiness more visible.

