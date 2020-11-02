Some things to do right now to winterize your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There are several must-do items that you must check off your garden to-do list before winter rolls around.

First, pull all of your plants out. But, before you can do that, you should pull out any plant supports that they might be leaning on. Wipe them clean, then stack them up to be used for next year.

Next, rake up all of those fallen leaves. Spread them around the garden, or, if they are on the lawn… run them over with the lawn mower. Fall is also the right time to apply mulch. A few more layers may be needed for frost sensitive plants.

Advertisement

Bring the tender plants inside and place them in a warm sunny spot where they can grown indoors during the winter months. It’s also time to dig out bulbs and pull tubers, clean out the tool shed, and take time to clean and store tools.

You also want to think about how you’ll protect the plants you do keep outdoors during those frosty months.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Winterize Your Garden Doing These Must-Do Steps