Some winter pruning tips to get the job done right. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Pruning shrubs. The best time is the end of winter or early spring.

By vladdon/Shutterstock

There are a few things to know about pruning to get the job done right. For example, plan to prune on a mild, dry day when it hasn’t rained or snowed recently.

A dry day prevents waterborne plant diseases from spreading. It also prevents damage from cold temperatures. Focus on dead and diseased branches, especially if they’ve been damaged by the snow and ice. Always prune rubbing or crossing branches.

You can help increase air circulation around your plants by removing overgrown and smaller branches at the crown of the tree.

Advertisement

Another option is to take off the lower branches on evergreen shrubs. The best place to cut the branches is at the node, which is where a branch or twig connects to another.

Don’t be shy about pruning. You can cut new fruit bushes back to only three branches!

Lastly, you never know when you’ll encounter a disease on a plant, so it’s vital for you to clean your tools after pruning.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Winter Pruning Tips to Get the Job Done Right