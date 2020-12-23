Some winter-friendly plants for your outdoor space. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Japanese Yew

From shrubs to spruces, there are several evergreens perfectly fit for adding a touch of liveliness to your outdoor space this winter.

Japanese Yews is an excellent fit for porches all year round since it’s drought tolerant and thrives in both full and partial sun settings. Known to survive exceptionally harsh winters, the Japanese yew is popularly used as groundcover; however, when grown as a tree, it can reach more than 50 feet in height.

The Colorado blue spruce is one of the most iconic evergreens associated with holiday decorating. Commonly raised as Christmas trees, it must have full sunlight to thrive and also requires a great deal of watering.

Boxwood Hedge is popular with garden designers worldwide, its perfect for use as topiary. Cypress Topiary, similar to boxwood hedge. For the best growth possible, place potted cypress in an area that receives morning sun and afternoon shade.

