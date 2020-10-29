Some winter composting tips you should know about. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Just because the winter weather sets in that doesn’t mean the composting should stop.

First, picking the right container to hold your compost through the colder months is important.

Tumblers are a closed-bin system that makes year-round composting pretty easy. They sit on a support system so you can spin the mix whenever you want. Tumblers also prevent wildlife and other pests from bothering your compost.

Continuous composters bins are typically enclosed with a lid and an open-bottom that sits directly on the ground. You keep adding the materials on top and the finished compost falls to the bottom, where you can remove it.

It’s always a good idea to remind yourself what you can and cannot compost. Most of the items you’ll toss in your winter composting bin can be used all year-round. A key part of having a successful compost, winter or not, is finding the right balance of green (nitrogen) and brown (carbon) materials.

Be mindful of the temperature of your compost and how much moisture your compost is exposed to.

Insulation is also another factor to keep the compost pile alive until the spring.

