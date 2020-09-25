Winners Announced for WRCCA Awards and Scholarships

The Western Region Certified Crop Advisers (WRCCA) recently announced the winners of multiple awards and scholarships at the JCS Crop Consultant Conference. The WRCCA awards and scholarships are a way to highlight industry members’ contributions to the agricultural community and help prepare the next generation of industry members for success. The Certified Crop Adviser of the Year was announced, along with the recipients of the inaugural Allan Romander Scholarship and Mentor Awards Program.

Darren “JW” Lemons

Courtesy: WRCCA

Darren “JW” Lemons was honored with the 2020 CCA of the Year Award for his contribution to the industry. Awardees are recognized for their dedication and exceptional performance as an agronomist and demonstrated leadership capabilities in promoting beneficial agricultural practices. Lemons has been instrumental to the growth of the WRCCA program, focusing efforts to promote the CCA program on college campuses.

Other WRCCA Awards were presented to winners of the inaugural Allan Romander Scholarship and Mentor Awards Program. The program honors the lifework of dedicated agriculturalist and instrumental leader Allan Romander, who was one of the first CCAs in California. The scholarship winner from the Central Valley area is Anthony Venegas, who is currently studying plant science and crop production at California State University, Fresno. Student at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo studying agricultural and environmental plant sciences, Bryant Doyle was the scholarship winner from the coast region. Plant science major at California State University, Fresno, Erik Rodriquez was the third scholarship awardee.

The mentor awards were presented to professors who have demonstrated exceptionalism in the teaching of agronomy related coursework. Dr. Charlotte Decock is an assistant professor at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in the Natural Resources Management and Environmental Science Department. She plans to expand and adapt course materials for Soil Health and Plant Nutrition and Advanced Soil Fertility courses. Faculty member at the Woodland Community College, Dr. Candice Stafford-Banks was the other winner of the mentor awards. Dr. Stafford-Banks plans to develop a hybrid weed science class the incorporates online lab components and in-person learning.

