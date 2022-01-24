Growers are trying to remain resilient despite winegrape prices being far outpaced by rising costs of production. President of the California Association of Winegrape Growers, John Aguirre said the figures over the past decade have been eye opening. Water, labor, and input costs have continually increased while growers struggle with relatively stagnate prices. Citing a specific example from the Lodi area, Aguirre said the trend has caused many industry members to question the future of winegrape production.

“Looking at crush District 11, you’ll see that in 2000 with Chardonnay prices at $560/ton according to the crush report table 10, then in 2020 at $520/ton. Over that time, no meaningful increase whatsoever,” Aguirre noted. “That’s not a phenomenon that’s unique to the San Joaquin Valley, that’s a problem industry wide. Winegrape prices simply are not keeping pace with production costs.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Winegrape Prices Not Keeping Pace with Rising Costs of Production