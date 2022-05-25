The disaster assistance provided through the new Emergency Relief Program (ERP) from USDA will be providing some significant support to growers that experienced certain losses in 2020 and 2021. President of the California Association of Winegrape Growers, John Aguirre said the ERP is a notable improvement from the assistance provided under the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus. Winegrape growers who have crop insurance will see additional indemnity payments under the ERP, operating on a graduating scale.

“This program will deliver potentially up to $900,000 to an affected operation. Before, the payment had been capped at $250,000. So that is potentially very significant,” said Aguirre. “Now, that upper bound payment limit will depend on how much of a growers Adjusted Gross Income is attributable to farming activities. If 75 percent of that AGI or more is attributable to farming activities, they would qualify for the higher payment amount potentially.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Winegrape Growers to See Benefits of New Emergency Relief Program

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West