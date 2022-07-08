Winegrape Assessment Rate Has Been Set for 2022 Harvest

The winegrape assessment rate to support continued industry research has been increased for the 2022 harvest. At a recent meeting, the Pierce’s Disease and Glassy-Winged Sharpshooter (PD/GWSS) Board voted to set the assessment at $1.25 per $1,000 of value. The announcement of the increased assessment is being met with support from groups such as the California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) and the Wine Institute.

“Inflation has increased costs of every aspect of our industry which includes research and costs of the Pierce’s Disease Control Program. CAWG appreciates the volunteer work of the PD/GWSS Board members, who represent the industry,” CAWG Chair Tom Slater said in a news release. “Their due diligence, including choosing to invest in a science audit, helps contain costs and assure our assessment dollars are spent wisely.”

For the past three years, the annual winegrape assessment has been set at $1.00. For the overall duration of the programs over the last 21 years, the assessment has averaged $1.35. Since 2001, close to $50 million has been invested in research and outreach, made possible by assessment funding from growers. The $1.25 assessment is expected to provide an estimated $3.5 million in funding. Assessment funding is used to support further research on GWSS and other vineyard pests.

“As the PD/GWSS Board discussed the assessment rate, we were mindful of the cost pressures our industry is facing and carefully constructed the upcoming budget to best balance our assessment dollars for maximum impact,” said Will Drayton, PD/GWSS Board chair. “We also know California winegrape growers continue to face pressure from grapevine viruses. As we set the Board’s budget for the coming year, we want to ensure growers have clean plant material and that the Board continues to wisely invest grower dollars in the best research for solutions to pests and diseases.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West