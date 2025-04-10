Wine Retailers Say New Tariffs Could Hurt U.S. Industry

The National Association of Wine Retailers (NAWR) is warning that new tariffs on imported wines could lead to serious problems for the American wine industry. The group says the added costs may result in higher wine prices for U.S. consumers and lower sales across the market.

In a recent statement, NAWR said the tariffs could hurt not only wine importers and retailers, but also domestic producers and related businesses. They point to earlier tariffs in 2019 and 2020 that caused similar issues.

The group also raised concerns about the timing. They say the industry is already facing challenges from inflation, increased competition, and changing public attitudes toward alcohol. These factors have already led to lower wine consumption, according to NAWR.

The association argues that wine from different regions isn’t easily replaced. For example, someone looking for French Champagne may not buy a U.S. sparkling wine instead. As prices rise, NAWR expects consumers will simply buy less wine overall.

The group says this will lead to lost revenue, layoffs, and even business closures. They are asking the Trump administration to remove the new tariffs, saying the current trade policy will do more harm than good.

