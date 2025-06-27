Allied Grape Growers President Warns of Continued Economic Pressures for Non-Contracted Vineyards

In a candid discussion with AgNet West’s Nick Papagni, Jeff Bitter, president of the Allied Grape Growers Association, delivered a sobering message to wine grape growers across California. The wine grape industry, already under strain for the past few years, continues to face major challenges—including declining wine consumption, rising input costs, and limited sales opportunities.

Wine Grape Market Struggles: Jeff Bitter Shares Tough Outlook

“We’ve had situations where growers have been unable to find a home for their grapes and sell their product,” Bitter explained. The heart of his message focused on how long this market pain will persist and what the future might look like for struggling growers.

Bitter emphasized that growers with production contracts are likely to weather the storm. “They’re probably going to be fine,” he said. “But if they don’t have a contract, it’s going to be a pretty hit and miss situation.” Some may face the grim reality of producing grapes all season without earning a return.

He also acknowledged compounding issues: labor shortages, high fuel prices, and persistent state-level economic pressures. “It’s been very difficult as we go forward here to be sustainable economically,” he added.

As the industry navigates these turbulent times, Bitter’s message is clear: unless structural changes are made, many wine grape growers—especially those without contracts—face a precarious future.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, reporting for AgNet West