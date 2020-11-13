Wildlife Needs a Helping Hand when Winter Weather Hits

Why wildlife need a little helping hand from us when winter weather hits. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

It’s easy for birds, deer, and squirrels to find food in the summer when there are abundant fruits, veggies, and foliage out there. But when the winter rolls around, wildlife has a bigger challenge finding food.

There are many reasons to feed wildlife in the winter. The primary reason is to help them survive the cold weather and to remain healthy. There are also reasons not to feed wildlife. The most common one is that you can encourage habituation.Always use caution when feeding wildlife that they aren’t becoming dependent or too familiar with you.

Squirrels eat nuts, seeds, corn, most vegetables and fruits, and grains. Rabbits need a protected area to feel comfortable eating. Place small twigs and branches out for them from trees like apple, hawthorn, ash, hazel, poplar, spruce, and willows. Deer love apples, carrots, and turnips. They also enjoy eating bark, leaves and hay.

